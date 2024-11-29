Left Menu

Iran Expands Uranium Enrichment Amid Tense Diplomatic Standoff

Iran plans to install more uranium-enriching centrifuges at its Fordow and Natanz plants, according to a confidential IAEA report. The nation, which already has over 10,000 centrifuges operating, intends to add 32 more cascades and a large cascade of advanced IR-6 machines. Diplomatic tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 01:40 IST
Iran Expands Uranium Enrichment Amid Tense Diplomatic Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has informed the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, of its intentions to expand its uranium enrichment capabilities at the Fordow and Natanz facilities, as revealed in a confidential report obtained by Reuters. The actions indicate a potential escalation in nuclear development activity.

The report outlines Iran's plans to install an additional 32 cascades of centrifuge machines, each comprising about 174 units, and a significant cascade of 1,152 advanced IR-6 machines. Despite this expansion, the report does not mention uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels, hinting at Iran's cautious positioning ahead of upcoming discussions with Western nations in Geneva.

Prior to the IAEA's board meeting, Iran offered to limit its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, contingent upon the board refraining from passing a resolution against it. Though the IAEA acknowledged a reduction in enrichment activity, the board passed a resolution urging Iran to enhance cooperation with the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024