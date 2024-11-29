Iran Expands Uranium Enrichment Amid Tense Diplomatic Standoff

Iran has informed the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, of its intentions to expand its uranium enrichment capabilities at the Fordow and Natanz facilities, as revealed in a confidential report obtained by Reuters. The actions indicate a potential escalation in nuclear development activity.

The report outlines Iran's plans to install an additional 32 cascades of centrifuge machines, each comprising about 174 units, and a significant cascade of 1,152 advanced IR-6 machines. Despite this expansion, the report does not mention uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels, hinting at Iran's cautious positioning ahead of upcoming discussions with Western nations in Geneva.

Prior to the IAEA's board meeting, Iran offered to limit its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, contingent upon the board refraining from passing a resolution against it. Though the IAEA acknowledged a reduction in enrichment activity, the board passed a resolution urging Iran to enhance cooperation with the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)