Consensus Deadlock Stalls All India Judicial Service Initiative

The proposal to establish an All India Judicial Service (AIJS) has hit a roadblock due to a lack of consensus among key stakeholders, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament. The initiative, intended to enhance judicial efficiency, has faced resistance primarily from divergent views between state governments and High Courts.

Under Article 312 of the Constitution, provisions exist for creating the AIJS at the district judge level. Although a comprehensive plan for its establishment was approved by a Committee of Secretaries in 2012, it has seen significant delays. Meetings since then have involved various judicial stakeholders, yet no unified stance has emerged.

The topic has been revisited at several conferences, such as those involving Chief Justices and Chief Ministers, without reaching an agreement. Despite extensive discussions over eligibility, selection criteria, and other key issues, the Law Ministry acknowledges the persistent divide, leaving the initiative stagnant for now.

