Left Menu

Judiciary's Diversity Deficit: A Call for Reform

DMK MP P Wilson highlights the lack of diversity in India's higher judiciary, which he believes undermines its objectivity and the safeguarding of rights. He stresses that a diverse judicial system reflective of society's pluralism would enhance public trust and the quality of judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:26 IST
Judiciary's Diversity Deficit: A Call for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

P Wilson, a DMK MP and Supreme Court lawyer, expressed concerns over the diversity deficit in India's higher judiciary. Speaking at the Supreme Court Advocates Forum, Wilson emphasized that judiciary representation is not reflective of the nation's diverse and pluralistic society.

Wilson pointed out that the underrepresentation of marginalized groups, including women, in the judiciary may threaten the rights protection for these communities. He argued that increasing judicial diversity could enhance the quality of judgments through varied experiences and perspectives.

Highlighting the lack of constitutional reservations, Wilson cited figures showing an overwhelming majority of judges belong to general castes. He called for reforms to ensure the judiciary reflects society's diversity and boosts public confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025