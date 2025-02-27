Judiciary's Diversity Deficit: A Call for Reform

P Wilson, a DMK MP and Supreme Court lawyer, expressed concerns over the diversity deficit in India's higher judiciary. Speaking at the Supreme Court Advocates Forum, Wilson emphasized that judiciary representation is not reflective of the nation's diverse and pluralistic society.

Wilson pointed out that the underrepresentation of marginalized groups, including women, in the judiciary may threaten the rights protection for these communities. He argued that increasing judicial diversity could enhance the quality of judgments through varied experiences and perspectives.

Highlighting the lack of constitutional reservations, Wilson cited figures showing an overwhelming majority of judges belong to general castes. He called for reforms to ensure the judiciary reflects society's diversity and boosts public confidence.

