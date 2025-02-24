U.S. House Judiciary Challenges EU's Big Tech Regulations

In a bold move, U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan has called on EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera to elucidate her approach to enforcing European Union regulations targeting Big Tech. Jordan argues the directives appear to unfairly impact American companies, prompting concerns over potential bias favoring European firms.

The scrutiny comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's memorandum alerting that his administration will closely examine the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act. These acts establish specific operational guidelines for major corporations like Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple, aiming to ensure fair competition and expand consumer choice across Europe.

Co-signed by Scott Fitzgerald, the letter to Ribera critiques stringent penalties under the DMA, alleging they serve as a European tax on U.S. companies. It warns the stipulations may enable undesired access to proprietary data by adversarial nations, stifling innovation and development. The committee has requested Ribera's briefing by March 10.

