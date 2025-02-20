Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order: Judiciary's Independence at Stake

The Supreme Court has intervened by staying the Lokpal's contentious order, which raised alarms over alleged misuse of influence by a sitting high court judge. Recognizing the potential threat to judicial independence, the apex court termed the situation as 'very, very disturbing.'

A notice was issued to the Union of India, the Lokpal registrar, and the original complainant to respond to the bench's inquiries. Concerns were voiced by notable figures like Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal about the interpretation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act concerning judges.

While the matter awaits further legal scrutiny, notable legal experts have been enlisted to assist the court. The investigation into potential influence by the judge while in private practice is deferred, setting the stage for complex legal deliberations ahead.

