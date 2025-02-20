Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order: Judiciary's Independence at Stake

The Supreme Court has stayed the Lokpal's order on complaints against a high court judge, highlighting concerns over judicial independence. The decision is in response to complaints alleging misuse of influence by the judge, with notable legal figures like Kapil Sibal involved. Further submissions are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:37 IST
Supreme Court Stays Lokpal Order: Judiciary's Independence at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened by staying the Lokpal's contentious order, which raised alarms over alleged misuse of influence by a sitting high court judge. Recognizing the potential threat to judicial independence, the apex court termed the situation as 'very, very disturbing.'

A notice was issued to the Union of India, the Lokpal registrar, and the original complainant to respond to the bench's inquiries. Concerns were voiced by notable figures like Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal about the interpretation of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act concerning judges.

While the matter awaits further legal scrutiny, notable legal experts have been enlisted to assist the court. The investigation into potential influence by the judge while in private practice is deferred, setting the stage for complex legal deliberations ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025