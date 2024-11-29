Carbon Monoxide Rebreathers Spark WADA Investigation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is scrutinizing the use of carbon monoxide rebreathers in sports, as concerns brew over their potential impact on athletic performance.

Despite not being listed as a banned substance, the International Cycling Union has urged teams to refrain from repeated inhalation, pushing WADA towards a decisive stance on the issue.

Currently, there is a lack of consensus within WADA's advisory group regarding performance enhancement claims, although they warn of potential health dangers associated with repeated exposure.

