Carbon Monoxide Rebreathers Spark WADA Investigation
The World Anti-Doping Agency is examining the impact of carbon monoxide rebreathers on athletic performance. While deemed not immediately performance-enhancing, concerns about repeated exposure are being investigated. The International Cycling Union encourages caution, and WADA is assessing its use relative to oxygen delivery enhancement.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is scrutinizing the use of carbon monoxide rebreathers in sports, as concerns brew over their potential impact on athletic performance.
Despite not being listed as a banned substance, the International Cycling Union has urged teams to refrain from repeated inhalation, pushing WADA towards a decisive stance on the issue.
Currently, there is a lack of consensus within WADA's advisory group regarding performance enhancement claims, although they warn of potential health dangers associated with repeated exposure.
