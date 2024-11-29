SAREX-2024: Boosting Maritime Safety through International Collaboration
The Indian Coast Guard's SAREX-2024 off Kochi coast showcased international cooperation for enhanced maritime safety. Participants included officials from India and 38 foreign observers. Highlighting the rescue response to a simulated airplane crash scenario, the event reinforced strategies for mass rescue operations and strengthened regional ties.
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) underscored the imperatives of international cooperation in maritime safety by successfully conducting the 11th edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-2024) near the coast of Kochi. The event, spearheaded by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and meticulously evaluated by ICG Director General S. Paramesh, drew significant attention from dignitaries, including representatives from the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board and 38 foreign observers from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).
Held under the theme 'Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Collaboration,' SAREX-2024 featured a comprehensive array of activities. Highlights included table-top exercises, strategic workshops, and seminars focusing on critical topics like passenger safety, operational readiness, and cutting-edge strategies for maritime incidents. The proactive participation of FFC representatives added a valuable dimension to discussions, fostering a collaborative spirit crucial for maritime safety advancements.
A major focal point of the event was the sea exercise simulating a large-scale emergency scenario where a passenger aircraft with 250 individuals onboard lost communication and disappeared from radar. In a swift demonstration of resource coordination, the ICG, alongside the Indian Air Force, Cochin Port Authority, Kochi Water Metro, and Kerala State Administration, executed a Mass Rescue Operation involving life raft drops, helicopter evacuations, and innovative drone deployments. This well-orchestrated exercise underscored the rigorous preparedness of the agencies involved, aiming to refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices for efficient response to maritime emergencies.
