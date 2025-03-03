Left Menu

Defence Secretary Presents Key Report on IAF Capability Enhancement to Raksha Mantri

Empowered Committee Recommends Strategic Roadmap for Strengthening IAF, Emphasizing Self-Reliance in Aerospace Sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:00 IST
Defence Secretary Presents Key Report on IAF Capability Enhancement to Raksha Mantri
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the extensive work undertaken by the Committee and directed that the recommendations be pursued diligently within a well-defined timeline. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh presented the comprehensive report of the Empowered Committee for Capability Enhancement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The report outlines a strategic roadmap to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF, focusing on short, medium, and long-term objectives to achieve optimal modernization and preparedness.

The Empowered Committee has identified crucial areas requiring immediate and sustained attention to ensure that the IAF meets its future operational demands effectively. The report provides a structured approach for implementing these recommendations, ensuring a time-bound execution to strengthen national security.

A significant emphasis in the report is placed on promoting ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector. It underscores the importance of fostering collaboration between the private sector, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to accelerate the development and indigenization of critical technologies.

Government’s Commitment to Implementation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the extensive work undertaken by the Committee and directed that the recommendations be pursued diligently within a well-defined timeline. He reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering the IAF’s operational capabilities through indigenous innovation and technology development.

Composition of the Empowered Committee

The Committee was constituted under the directives of Raksha Mantri to conduct a holistic examination of all issues concerning the IAF’s capability enhancement. It was chaired by the Defence Secretary and included the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Secretary (Defence Production), Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, and Director General (DG) Acquisition as members. The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff served as the Member Secretary.

The report is expected to serve as a guiding document for the IAF’s future modernization and operational strategies, ensuring that India’s air defense remains robust, agile, and self-reliant.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025