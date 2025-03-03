Defence Secretary Presents Key Report on IAF Capability Enhancement to Raksha Mantri

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh presented the comprehensive report of the Empowered Committee for Capability Enhancement of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The report outlines a strategic roadmap to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF, focusing on short, medium, and long-term objectives to achieve optimal modernization and preparedness.

The Empowered Committee has identified crucial areas requiring immediate and sustained attention to ensure that the IAF meets its future operational demands effectively. The report provides a structured approach for implementing these recommendations, ensuring a time-bound execution to strengthen national security.

A significant emphasis in the report is placed on promoting ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector. It underscores the importance of fostering collaboration between the private sector, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to accelerate the development and indigenization of critical technologies.

Government’s Commitment to Implementation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the extensive work undertaken by the Committee and directed that the recommendations be pursued diligently within a well-defined timeline. He reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering the IAF’s operational capabilities through indigenous innovation and technology development.

Composition of the Empowered Committee

The Committee was constituted under the directives of Raksha Mantri to conduct a holistic examination of all issues concerning the IAF’s capability enhancement. It was chaired by the Defence Secretary and included the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Secretary (Defence Production), Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, and Director General (DG) Acquisition as members. The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff served as the Member Secretary.

The report is expected to serve as a guiding document for the IAF’s future modernization and operational strategies, ensuring that India’s air defense remains robust, agile, and self-reliant.