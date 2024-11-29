FTSE 100 Flatlines Amid Mixed Sector Performances and Global Market Jitters

The FTSE 100 remained steady on Friday, with markets showing minimal activity due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Gains in mining shares were offset by declines in defence stocks, leading the index to its first monthly rise in three months.

Concerns over potential trade tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and geopolitical tensions have led to increased market instability. The Bank of England has highlighted potential global growth impacts from higher trade barriers, further adding to inflation uncertainties.

Attention is now on central bank policies, with the BoE anticipated to maintain rates, while the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank might lower theirs. Notable stock movements included Anglo American's surge after a upgrade, and plummeting defence stocks following downgrades.

