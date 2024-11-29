Left Menu

Successful Removal of Rare Black Brain Tumor from 72-Year-Old Patient

A team of neurosurgeons at Fortis Private Hospital in Delhi successfully removed a rare black brain tumor from a 72-year-old woman, following a complex dual-brain surgery. Despite its rarity and challenges, the patient is recovering well, highlighting the hospital's expertise in managing intricate medical cases.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a team of renowned neurosurgeons at Fortis Private Hospital, Delhi, expertly removed a rare black brain tumor from the brain of a 72-year-old woman, ensuring her safe recovery. The intricate operation took place at the hospital's Shalimar Bagh branch on Friday.

Headed by Dr. Sonal Gupta, Senior Director and Head of Neurosurgery, the medical team accomplished the surgery in two stages due to the tumor's complex nature and location. The first part of the surgery addressed the tumor on the left side of the brain, followed by attention to the right side after 48 hours.

The patient's last year's symptoms included paralysis and speech difficulty, prompting a series of diagnostic tests revealing a bleeding tumor. Despite bleeding risks, the surgeons executed the procedure with care, leaving a small portion to avoid complications. Post-operative care included radiotherapy, leading to a promising recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

