Tripura Boosts Cattle Population and Employment with Rashtriya Gokul Mission

In a strategic move to boost the cattle population in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the identification of ten villages under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Speaking at Agartala's Mukhyamantri Prani Palak Samman Nidhi event, CM Saha emphasized the pivotal role of the Animal Resources Development Department, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on animal husbandry for farmers' welfare.

CM Saha highlighted diverse projects by the ARDD aimed at creating job opportunities and increasing animal food product output. He stressed the need for enhanced milk, meat, and egg production, while advocating for improved animal health through vaccination and disease prevention measures. Saha revealed the establishment of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to ensure swift treatment for animals and birds.

The CM also outlined the financial support offered by the government, targeting substantial production of milk, meat, and eggs in 2023-24. Efforts to increase the cattle population, coupled with the Chief Minister's Unnata Gou Dhan Prakolpo initiatives, aim at achieving self-sufficiency in milk production. These initiatives are expected to bolster Tripura's GDP and benefit the rural population economically, contributing to a promising future for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)