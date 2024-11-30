Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on Low-Cost Solar Imports with New Tariffs

U.S. trade officials have announced new tariffs on solar panel imports from four Southeast Asian nations, following complaints from American manufacturers about unfair pricing. This decision is part of ongoing efforts to protect U.S. solar manufacturing investments and counteract price dumping by Chinese companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:54 IST
The United States has imposed a new set of tariffs on solar panel imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, in response to claims by American manufacturers that these countries are selling products at unfairly low prices.

This move comes as the second major decision by the Commerce Department this year, which aims to safeguard billions in American solar manufacturing investments. It follows accusations against Chinese solar makers of causing a significant drop in global prices by dumping products.

The Commerce Department has suggested duties ranging from 21.31% to 271.2% on different companies, with Jinko Solar facing varied rates for its Malaysian and Vietnamese products. The department's final decision is expected in April 2025, but the preliminary measures are seen as steps toward ending unfair trade practices, according to Tim Brightbill, counsel to the petitioners.

