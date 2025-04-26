Wall Street Rallies Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing

Wall Street achieved notable weekly gains on Friday, as investors processed a mix of earnings reports and sought indications of easing tensions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, supported by a surge in artificial intelligence-related megacap stocks known as the 'magnificent seven,' while the Dow Jones remained relatively static.

The Russell 2000, reflecting small-cap stocks, recorded its largest percentage gain since November. This development followed China's move to exempt certain U.S. imports from a hefty 125% tariff, despite contradicting U.S. President Trump's negotiation claims. Recent remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled potential de-escalation between the two economic powers, easing market jitters.

First-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with 73% of companies in the S&P 500 surpassing expectations. Despite this, investors focused on future forecasts amid economic uncertainties and reduced consumer spending. The Dow rose slightly by 20.10 points, while the S&P and Nasdaq saw more significant gains.

