Tunisia's Turbulent Struggle: Democracy Protests and Government Crackdown

In a bold display of dissent, thousands of Tunisians took to the streets, voicing their demand for democracy and an end to the arbitrary detention of critics, particularly in light of recent events involving prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab.

The government, already under scrutiny for its hardline stance on opposition, faced increased pressure as demonstrators marched under the banner 'Free Tunisia, Free Ahmed Souab.' The protest culminated at Habib Bourguiba Avenue, with significant police presence trying to contain the unrest.

International bodies, including France and Germany, criticized the government's legal actions against opposition figures, claiming the trials lacked fairness. The situation highlights a deepening political crisis as authoritarian measures take root in Tunisia.

(With inputs from agencies.)