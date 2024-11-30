Call for Female Staffing in 'Pink Toilets' to Ensure Women's Safety

The Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission has put forth a strong recommendation to the state government, suggesting that male staff in 'pink toilets' be replaced with female personnel. This change aims to bolster women's safety, following numerous complaints received by the commission.

During the monthly meeting of the commission, Vice Chairperson Aparna Bisht Yadav noted the recurring issue of male cleaning staff in these women's facilities. She emphasized the importance of this adjustment while speaking to ANI, highlighting the Swachh Bharat initiative launched under PM Modi's leadership, which includes the establishment of 'pink toilets' across districts.

The initiative, part of a broader push to encourage women's safety and end open defecation, has not fully achieved its goals due to these complaints. Yadav expressed optimism that the government would swiftly act on the matter, which also includes addressing reported cases of locked 'pink toilets'.

