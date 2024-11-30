Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Bid: Aiming for a 2034 World Cup with Ambitious Stadium Plans

Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2034 World Cup earned a high technical score from FIFA despite pending stadium constructions. With innovative projects in NEOM and other areas, the bid faces medium risk due to novel designs. Human rights groups call for reforms before hosting is confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:57 IST
Saudi Arabia's audacious bid to host the 2034 World Cup has achieved an impressive technical rating from FIFA, surpassing the score of the 2026 joint bid by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This accolade comes even though major stadium construction is still required across the region.

The FIFA bid evaluation highlights Saudi Arabia's ambitious stadium initiatives, including the planned King Salman International Stadium and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium integrated into the Qiddiya development. Despite the innovative designs, the bid carries medium risk due to these large-scale projects.

Human rights organizations urge FIFA to pause the bid process, emphasizing the need for significant reforms in Saudi Arabia. The country has submitted commitments to uphold international human rights standards, including labor rights and gender equality, as part of its World Cup hosting proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

