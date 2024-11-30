Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Chennai Train Services Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Train operations in Chennai have suffered disruptions as Cyclone Fengal brings torrential rains to the region. The Southern Railway has announced alterations to several services. Notably, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express, scheduled for a 17:55 departure, has been entirely canceled.

The Gorakhpur - Thiruvananthapuram North Raptisagar Express, which left Gorakhpur, will bypass its stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. Instead, it will reroute through Korukkupet and Perambur, with an additional stop at Perambur between 23:30 and 23:35. Similarly, the Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express will follow this diversion, with its Perambur stop scheduled for 23:50 to 23:55.

Amidst the transit adjustments, Chennai Metro Rail Limited is actively tackling flooding at its project sites. In Karapakkam, heavy-duty pumps are deployed to alleviate water accumulation. The cyclone is forecasted to strike between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

