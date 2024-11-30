Left Menu

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Shaping the Future of India's Transport Sector

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel addresses Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya's convocation, urging graduates to contribute to a developed India by 2047. Highlighting the institution's role in the logistics sector, Patel praised PM Modi's vision for fostering modern infrastructure. Collaborations, like with Airbus, were emphasized for industry-aligned education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:35 IST
Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Shaping the Future of India's Transport Sector
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO's X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, delivered an inspiring address during the convocation at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara. He urged the graduating class to contribute significantly to building a developed India by 2047. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also serves as the University's Chancellor, witnessed the ceremony where 239 students received their degrees.

In his speech, CM Patel highlighted the pivotal role of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in the logistics and transport sector, emphasizing that the institution was established under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed to the PM's initiatives, such as the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, as vital steps in strengthening infrastructure networks across India.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw praised the establishment's alignment with industrial demands, referencing a collaboration with Airbus that aligns educational curriculum with industry needs. He expressed confidence in the institution's potential to become a leading university in the country, nurturing talent to bolster India's infrastructural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024