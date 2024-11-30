Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya: Shaping the Future of India's Transport Sector

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, delivered an inspiring address during the convocation at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara. He urged the graduating class to contribute significantly to building a developed India by 2047. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also serves as the University's Chancellor, witnessed the ceremony where 239 students received their degrees.

In his speech, CM Patel highlighted the pivotal role of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in the logistics and transport sector, emphasizing that the institution was established under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed to the PM's initiatives, such as the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, as vital steps in strengthening infrastructure networks across India.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw praised the establishment's alignment with industrial demands, referencing a collaboration with Airbus that aligns educational curriculum with industry needs. He expressed confidence in the institution's potential to become a leading university in the country, nurturing talent to bolster India's infrastructural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)