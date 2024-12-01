Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Air Travel and Daily Life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal disrupted flight operations at Chennai International Airport and normal life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Passengers faced delays, with airlines failing to provide adequate support. With winds up to 85 km/h, the cyclone is expected to weaken, while relief camps have been set up for affected residents.

Flight operations at Chennai Airport resume. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Chennai International Airport resumed early Sunday morning following disruptions caused by Cyclone Fengal, which affected the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. A passenger, Shiva, traveling to Abu Dhabi on Air Arabia, reported experiencing prolonged waiting times and a lack of response from the airline during his ordeal.

Shiva criticized the airline for not providing basic amenities or an alternative arrangement, despite understanding the adverse weather conditions. As someone who has traveled internationally for 25 years, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and support from the airline amid the crisis. Others similarly faced delays, waiting for 8 to 10 hours as the airport temporarily ceased operations Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department classified Cyclone Fengal as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 85 km/h. It predicted the storm would gradually weaken over the coming hours. Relief efforts are underway, with affected residents relocated to camps in safety zones, highlighting the cyclone's disruption of not just transportation but routine life across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

