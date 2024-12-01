Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank Expands with Four New Branches

Karur Vysya Bank has opened four new branches in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, increasing its total branch count to 858. The bank, which achieved a net profit of Rs 1,605 crore last fiscal year, reported a total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore as of September 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:05 IST
Karur Vysya Bank has taken a significant step in expansion by inaugurating four new branches across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the bank announced recently.

With the addition of these branches, including two in Chennai and one each in Vishakapatnam and Cuddapah, the bank's network has grown to 858 branches.

The Tamil Nadu-based lender reported a substantial total business of Rs 1,76,138 crore as of September 30, 2024, alongside its record net profit of Rs 1,605 crore last year, while operating 2,200 ATMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

