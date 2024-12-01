Left Menu

Who Will Lead the Pension Revolution? Hunt for Next PFRDA Chair Begins

The government is on the hunt for a successor to Deepak Mohanty as Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairman, with applications open until December 30. Eligibility includes senior roles in government, public, or private sectors. The FSRASC will recommend suitable candidates, even considering non-applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:50 IST
The government has initiated the search for a new leader for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) as current chairman Deepak Mohanty's term concludes next May.

The PFRDA chairman's role is a vital position with a tenure of five years or until the holder reaches 65 years of age, offering a monthly salary of Rs 5.62 lakh, minus the benefits of housing and vehicle. The Ministry of Finance has outlined this as it calls for applicants.

Interested candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including a minimum of two years remaining in service by the application deadline and relevant experience in high-level government or equivalent positions. Applications remain open until December 30, while the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee, led by the Cabinet Secretary, has discretion to recommend non-applicants based on merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

