Who Will Lead the Pension Revolution? Hunt for Next PFRDA Chair Begins

The government has initiated the search for a new leader for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) as current chairman Deepak Mohanty's term concludes next May.

The PFRDA chairman's role is a vital position with a tenure of five years or until the holder reaches 65 years of age, offering a monthly salary of Rs 5.62 lakh, minus the benefits of housing and vehicle. The Ministry of Finance has outlined this as it calls for applicants.

Interested candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including a minimum of two years remaining in service by the application deadline and relevant experience in high-level government or equivalent positions. Applications remain open until December 30, while the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee, led by the Cabinet Secretary, has discretion to recommend non-applicants based on merit.

