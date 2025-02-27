Revolutionizing Access: Aadhaar Integration in Private Sector Apps

In a significant move, the government has sanctioned the integration of Aadhaar-enabled face authentication into mobile applications by private entities. This initiative seeks to provide customers with easier access to services through apps, simplifying the authentication process as part of the newly laid out standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Aadhaar Good Governance portal.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) announced the launch of the Aadhaar Good Governance portal, aimed at streamlining the approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests. This comes after an amendment that reinstates the use of the unique ID verification mechanism for private entities. The amendment, notified in January 2025, aims to enhance ease of living and foster hassle-free service access.

The recent amendment empowers both government and non-government entities to utilize Aadhaar for service provision, promoting innovation and better accessibility. This has been facilitated under Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2025. With the integration, Aadhaar number holders can now access various sectors more efficiently, improving governance and service delivery.

