PM Narendra Modi asks private sector to focus on high-yielding crop seeds.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:01 IST
PM Narendra Modi asks private sector to focus on high-yielding crop seeds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. and India Gear Up for $500 Billion Trade Target by 2030
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.
F-35 Deal: Strengthening US-India Strategic Ties
Tariffs, Talks, and Tensions: Trump's Strategy with India
Justice Beckons: 'Evil Plotter' Tahawwur Rana to Face Trial in India