Left Menu

Farmers Protest Against Proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam Railway Line

Farmers in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, oppose the construction of a railway line to Pahalgam, citing threats to fertile agricultural land and livelihoods. Local lawmakers and community leaders support the farmers' protests, urging authorities to reconsider the decision and involve stakeholders before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:37 IST
Farmers Protest Against Proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam Railway Line
Amritsar: Farmers stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments, outside the deputy commissioner's office in Amritsar. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Anantnag district are voicing strong opposition to the Jammu and Kashmir government's plans to construct a railway line linking the district headquarters with Pahalgam.

Concerns are rife that hundreds of acres of fertile agricultural land will be rendered barren, affecting thousands of families dependent on farming. Ghulam Nabi, a local farmer, underscored the potential food shortage and livelihood losses this project could inflict.

National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri met with farmers, promising to represent their concerns to the authorities. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari highlighted public discontent and stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement before any decisions are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024