Farmers Protest Against Proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam Railway Line

Farmers in Anantnag district are voicing strong opposition to the Jammu and Kashmir government's plans to construct a railway line linking the district headquarters with Pahalgam.

Concerns are rife that hundreds of acres of fertile agricultural land will be rendered barren, affecting thousands of families dependent on farming. Ghulam Nabi, a local farmer, underscored the potential food shortage and livelihood losses this project could inflict.

National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri met with farmers, promising to represent their concerns to the authorities. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari highlighted public discontent and stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement before any decisions are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)