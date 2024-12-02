Farmers Protest Against Proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam Railway Line
Farmers in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, oppose the construction of a railway line to Pahalgam, citing threats to fertile agricultural land and livelihoods. Local lawmakers and community leaders support the farmers' protests, urging authorities to reconsider the decision and involve stakeholders before proceeding.
Farmers in Anantnag district are voicing strong opposition to the Jammu and Kashmir government's plans to construct a railway line linking the district headquarters with Pahalgam.
Concerns are rife that hundreds of acres of fertile agricultural land will be rendered barren, affecting thousands of families dependent on farming. Ghulam Nabi, a local farmer, underscored the potential food shortage and livelihood losses this project could inflict.
National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri met with farmers, promising to represent their concerns to the authorities. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari highlighted public discontent and stressed the importance of stakeholder engagement before any decisions are made.
(With inputs from agencies.)
