Trade Seeds: Unleashing the Power of Agriculture at Jharkhand's Kisan Mela

The Jharkhand Agriculture Minister, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, inaugurated a Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Exhibition. She highlighted the importance of commercializing agricultural products and adopting new farming technologies. The event showcased advanced agricultural tools, research, and government schemes to empower farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:25 IST
On Thursday, Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, unveiled the Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Exhibition at the ICAR National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) in Ranchi.

The minister also launched a honey processing and bee product development center, aiming to boost agricultural entrepreneurship.

Tirkey urged farmers to embrace the commercialization of agricultural produce, specifically advocating for chili farming as a lucrative business. 'For true development, agriculture must integrate modern technology,' she emphasized. ICAR-NISA Director, Abhijit Kar, stated that events like this provide vital platforms for farmers to discover cutting-edge equipment, the latest agricultural research, and supportive government initiatives.

