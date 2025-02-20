Trade Seeds: Unleashing the Power of Agriculture at Jharkhand's Kisan Mela

On Thursday, Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, unveiled the Kisan Mela-cum-Agricultural Exhibition at the ICAR National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) in Ranchi.

The minister also launched a honey processing and bee product development center, aiming to boost agricultural entrepreneurship.

Tirkey urged farmers to embrace the commercialization of agricultural produce, specifically advocating for chili farming as a lucrative business. 'For true development, agriculture must integrate modern technology,' she emphasized. ICAR-NISA Director, Abhijit Kar, stated that events like this provide vital platforms for farmers to discover cutting-edge equipment, the latest agricultural research, and supportive government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)