Mumbai Bullion Rates Soar
Mumbai's bullion market closes with silver prices at Rs 88,611 per kilo, while standard gold (99.5 purity) is priced at Rs 76,002 and pure gold (99.9 purity) stands at Rs 76,308.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:20 IST
- India
The Mumbai bullion market witnessed a rise in prices as silver closed at Rs 88,611 per kilo.
The rates for standard gold, with a purity of 99.5, settled at Rs 76,002.
Meanwhile, pure gold with a 99.9 purity was sold at Rs 76,308, reflecting market trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
