Left Menu

Mumbai Bullion Rates Soar

Mumbai's bullion market closes with silver prices at Rs 88,611 per kilo, while standard gold (99.5 purity) is priced at Rs 76,002 and pure gold (99.9 purity) stands at Rs 76,308.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:20 IST
Mumbai Bullion Rates Soar
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai bullion market witnessed a rise in prices as silver closed at Rs 88,611 per kilo.

The rates for standard gold, with a purity of 99.5, settled at Rs 76,002.

Meanwhile, pure gold with a 99.9 purity was sold at Rs 76,308, reflecting market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024