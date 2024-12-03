Natural Farming Revolution: A Sustainable Future for Indian Farmers

In a concerted push for sustainable agriculture, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is advocating for 'natural farming.' The initiative, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at reducing production costs while maintaining output levels, positioning itself as a forward-thinking strategy for environmental and farmer prosperity.

The National Mission for Natural Farming (NMNF), recently sanctioned by the Union Cabinet, reflects Modi's commitment to environmental conservation and farmer welfare, with a dedicated budget of Rs 2,481 crore. This initiative sets a clear path for farmers to save groundwater and improve soil fertility.

The Gujarat government, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is driving the campaign to swiftly integrate natural farming practices, engaging students and farmers across thousands of villages. By shifting focus to techniques independent of external inputs, the mission aspires to reverse the adverse impacts of industrial agriculture on soil and health.

