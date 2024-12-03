Left Menu

Slight Uptick in Russian Gas Exports to Europe amidst Contractual Conflicts

Russian gas exports through Ukraine to Europe saw a minor rise of 1.2%. Despite ongoing disputes, Gazprom increased supplies to 41.3 million cubic meters. Supply to Austria remains disrupted, but November's average daily exports were up by 8.7% compared to last year, and 1.5% from October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:09 IST
Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine experienced a minor increase of 1.2% on Tuesday from the previous day, according to data from Gazprom and pipeline operator Eustream.

Gazprom, Russia's major gas producer, announced it would deliver 41.3 million cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine on Tuesday, slightly above the 40.8 million cubic meters marked on Monday. This figure remains marginally beneath the more than 42 million cubic meters recorded in the recent months.

Despite a halt in supply to Austria's OMV over a contractual tussle last November, where alternative buyers emerged for the volumes, Gazprom's November daily average exports to Europe rose by 8.7% year-on-year and by 1.5% month-on-month. Flows to Austria via Slovakia inched up post-weekend, while flows to the Czech Republic from Slovakia held steady, Eustream's data revealed. Natural gas supplies into Slovakia from Ukraine also saw a slight uptick on Tuesday to 38.7 million cubic meters following a weekend dip but remained approximately 7% below November's averages.

