Tamil Nadu's Response to Cyclone Fengal: Relief Measures and Central Support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a crucial review meeting on Tuesday, addressing the damages inflicted by Cyclone Fengal. High-ranking officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other concerned ministers, participated via video conference to tackle the challenges in severely affected districts.

During the meeting, CM Stalin announced a compensation package to aid those impacted by the severe weather conditions. Families of victims who perished in the floods will receive Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, while Rs 10,000 is allocated for homes damaged in the cyclone. Agricultural losses will see compensatory payouts, such as Rs 17,000 per hectare for severely affected crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted CM Stalin, offering comprehensive support from the central government. The Tamil Nadu government assured priority relief, including special camps for document recovery and initiatives for affected students. The Chief Minister reiterated the need for a central team to assess the cyclone's aftermath thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)