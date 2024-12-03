Asian Stocks Surge Amid Tech Rally and Political Uncertainties

Asian markets witnessed a notable boost as tech stocks surged, building on Wall Street's record-breaking performance. The uptick comes amid significant attention on U.S. interest rate forecasts and political uncertainties in France.

Key indices like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI posted impressive gains, while China faced hurdles, impacting the yuan's valuation. Concerns over potential new U.S. tariffs on China added pressure, pushing the yuan to a 13-month low.

Meanwhile, currency markets saw movements reflective of current economic conditions. The U.S. dollar recoiled in value after earlier strengthening, influenced by proposed federal rate cuts. Oil and gold markets remained relatively stable as traders anticipated forthcoming economic decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)