China Escalates Mineral Export Bans Amid U.S. Tensions

China has banned exporting certain minerals like gallium and germanium to the U.S., citing national security and further straining trade ties. These minerals have military and technological applications. This move follows the U.S.'s crackdown on China's semiconductor sector, worsening economic tensions between the two giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has intensified trade tensions with the United States by banning the export of specific minerals such as gallium and germanium, which hold military and technological significance. This decision, announced by China's commerce ministry, is a direct response to the latest U.S. crackdown on China's semiconductor sector.

The new directive requires strict scrutiny of the end-use of dual-use items destined for the U.S. Although China long controlled exports of these critical minerals, the current measures specifically target the U.S., exacerbating an already strained economic relationship between the world's two biggest economies.

Minerals like gallium and germanium are pivotal in semiconductors, infrared technology, and solar cells. With China dominating the production of these materials, the ban places pressure on global supply chains already struggling with tight raw material availability, sending antimony trioxide prices soaring in key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

