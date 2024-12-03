Left Menu

Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway: A Marvel of Modern Engineering Boosting Tourism in Mandi

The newly-inaugurated Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi district promises to invigorate tourism. Spanning 800 meters, this state-of-the-art structure connects Pandoh to Mata Baglamukhi Temple, bypassing 14 kilometers of road. Designed to European standards, it provides a breathtaking passage over the Pandoh Dam reservoir, enhancing regional accessibility and fostering local economic growth.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the cutting-edge Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in the Mandi district, an infrastructure development anticipated to rejuvenate tourism efforts.

Stretching 800 meters along the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, this ropeway connects Pandoh to the revered Mata Baglamukhi Temple. Constructed at a cost of Rs. 53.89 crore, it exemplifies modern engineering marvels, adhering to European CEN standards, with the capacity to ferry up to 600 passengers per hour at a speed of 21.6 km/hr. Additionally, it significantly reduces the 14-kilometer road journey to a scenic aerial route across the Pandoh Dam reservoir, the first of its kind in the state, offering stunning vistas to passengers.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the ropeway's dual role: facilitating ease of access to the Mata Baglamukhi Temple, a sacred pilgrimage site, and the nearby nature park, promising increased tourist influx and subsequently, substantial economic gains for the locals. By promoting sustainable tourism and minimizing travel time, this project underscores the government's commitment to balancing infrastructure growth with environmental conservation.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and other state leaders, alongside renowned Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

