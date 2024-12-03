Left Menu

Empowering Abilities: Spark Minda's Award-Winning Journey

Initiative Saksham by Spark Minda Foundation has empowered over 21,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through mobility, education, and employment. Recognized with the President’s National Award for Empowerment of PwDs, it employs 1,200 PwDs, offering skill training and assistive aids in centers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:05 IST
Spark Minda Foundation's initiative, Saksham, has significantly empowered over 21,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) since its launch in 2015. Focused on providing mobility, education, and employment opportunities, the project has achieved notable success in India.

More than 1,200 PwDs are employed in Spark Minda Group factories. The initiative's impact culminated in receiving the President's National Award for Empowerment of PwDs for being 'Divyangjano Ke Liye Sarvashrestha Niyokta', an accolade for the best employer for PwDs. The award was presented by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, acknowledging their exemplary work in fostering inclusion and empowerment.

Spark Minda Foundation continues to bolster its efforts with skill training, assistive devices, and collaborations across India. With permanent centers established in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, they further participate in annual empowerment camps and collaborations with numerous government bodies and NGOs, underlining their mission of 'Mobility for Everyone'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

