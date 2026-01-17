Left Menu

A Historical Tribute: Modi Remembers Shibendu Shekhar Ray's Role in Malda's Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Shibendu Shekhar Ray, a lawyer and Hindu Mahasabha leader, for ensuring Malda remained part of India during the Partition. Ray's son, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, expressed pride in his father's contributions to India's history, sparking political interest in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Malda | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Shibendu Shekhar Ray, a distinguished lawyer and a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, for his pivotal role in keeping Malda within India's borders during the 1947 Partition. The acknowledgement has ignited a wave of political and historical discussions in West Bengal, where Ray's legacy remains influential.

In his speech during a public rally in Malda, Modi emphasized Ray's significant intervention in 1947 when the fate of Malda was uncertain amid the Muslim League's push for its inclusion in East Pakistan. Modi's remarks surprised many, showcasing Ray's invaluable contributions. Prior to the event, Modi received a framed photograph of Ray from the BJP's West Bengal unit as a memento, further highlighting Ray's enduring legacy.

Ray's son, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, responded with a blend of pride and emotion to Modi's comments, emphasizing the historic nature of his father's actions. He noted that Shibendu Shekhar Ray spearheaded efforts to challenge the inclusion of Malda into East Pakistan, asserting that such historical acknowledgments transcend present-day political tensions. Ray's statement underscores the importance of recognizing historical figures for their efforts in preserving the nation's fabric.

