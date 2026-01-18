Left Menu

Africa Cup of Nations: A Touch of Inclusion or Mere Tokenism?

The Africa Cup of Nations showcased haptic devices for visually impaired fans, but their limited availability raises questions about true inclusivity. Only three matches offered the devices, sparking debate on whether the measures are tokenistic. The lack of infrastructure for disabled supporters remains a significant issue as Morocco gears for the 2030 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations missed an opportunity for inclusivity, as haptic devices meant for visually impaired fans were scarcely available during the tournament.

Despite promises to enhance accessibility, only three out of 52 games facilitated these devices, leaving fans questioning the tournament's inclusivity claims.

As Morocco eyes the 2030 World Cup, the nation faces mounting scrutiny over its infrastructure's capability to support disabled individuals, calling into question its aspirations as a model for social inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

