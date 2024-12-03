Public Sector Banks Boosted by New Banking Laws Amendment Bill
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces that public sector banks have thrived, reporting a Rs 85,520 crore profit in recent months. Amendments in the Banking Laws aim to enhance bank governance and investor protection, proposing changes like increased nominee options for account holders and prolonged director tenures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the nation on Tuesday that public sector banks are flourishing, having amassed a profit of Rs 85,520 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman emphasized the stability and health of these banks, attributing their success to cautious strategies implemented since 2014.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to modernize governance in the banking sector through an assortment of revisions, including extended directorship tenures and improved investor protections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales
RBI Governor Calls for Stronger Bank Governance to Curb Unethical Practices
Hero MotoCorp's Profit Surge: A Two-Wheeler Triumph
ReNew Energy Global Reports Significant Profit Surge
ReNew Energy Global Achieves 31% Profit Surge Amidst Expanding Capacity