Block's Profits Dip Amid Holiday Spending Slowdown and Bitcoin Lag

Block's fourth-quarter profits fell below expectations as holiday spending and bitcoin gains didn't meet forecasts, causing a 7% drop in shares. Despite a strong labor market boosting consumer spending, uncertainties over trade policies and interest rates affected sentiment. Revenue from transactions and bitcoin also missed analyst estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 03:36 IST
Block's fourth-quarter profits didn't meet expectations, largely due to underwhelming spending growth during the holiday season and a slower-than-anticipated surge in bitcoin. As a result, the payment firm's shares dropped by 7% after hours on Thursday.

The company's earnings were affected, in part, by broader economic factors. A strong labor market and consistent wage growth have supported consumer spending, which was further boosted by holiday travel and retail activities. However, uncertainties surrounding trade policy under the new administration and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions have kept consumer sentiment cautious.

On the same day, Walmart added to worries over consumer spending by predicting lower sales and profits for the coming year than Wall Street had forecasted. Block, led by Jack Dorsey, reported a profit of 71 cents per share, not meeting analysts' expectations of 87 cents per share. The company's revenue from transactions totaled $1.68 billion, slightly below the anticipated $1.70 billion, while bitcoin revenue stood at $2.43 billion, missing the forecast of $2.62 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

