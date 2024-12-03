BSF Meghalaya Foils Smuggling Attempts, Seizes Sugar and Contraband Near Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by intercepting a smuggling operation near the international border in East Khasi Hills district. According to an official press release, personnel from the 193 Battalion stopped two trucks loaded with sugar valued at over Rs10 lakh. Four Indian nationals were apprehended in connection with the attempt.

The halted vehicles, bearing registration numbers ML 12 3843 and ML 05 AD 3614, were intercepted near the Indo-Bangladesh border, illustrating the BSF's ongoing efforts to combat illegal trade. The seized goods and apprehended individuals were transferred to the Customs Office at Dangar for further investigation.

In a related incident earlier this month, BSF Meghalaya prevented another smuggling attempt involving contraband items. Acting on a tip-off, the 4th Battalion conducted a special operation, seizing the items concealed within a jungle area in the East Khasi Hills district. These items were also turned over to Customs at Pynursla for further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)