BSF Meghalaya Foils Smuggling Attempts, Seizes Sugar and Contraband Near Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt on Tuesday by apprehending four individuals and seizing sugar worth Rs10 lakh at the East Khasi Hills border. The confiscated items were handed over to Customs. A similar operation was conducted earlier this month to intercept contraband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:51 IST
BSF Meghalaya apprehends four along with 2 trucks loaded with sugar worth Rs 10 lakh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by intercepting a smuggling operation near the international border in East Khasi Hills district. According to an official press release, personnel from the 193 Battalion stopped two trucks loaded with sugar valued at over Rs10 lakh. Four Indian nationals were apprehended in connection with the attempt.

The halted vehicles, bearing registration numbers ML 12 3843 and ML 05 AD 3614, were intercepted near the Indo-Bangladesh border, illustrating the BSF's ongoing efforts to combat illegal trade. The seized goods and apprehended individuals were transferred to the Customs Office at Dangar for further investigation.

In a related incident earlier this month, BSF Meghalaya prevented another smuggling attempt involving contraband items. Acting on a tip-off, the 4th Battalion conducted a special operation, seizing the items concealed within a jungle area in the East Khasi Hills district. These items were also turned over to Customs at Pynursla for further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

