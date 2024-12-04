Geopolitical Shifts and Market Reactions: A Martial Law Saga in Korea

The surprise imposition and swift lifting of martial law in Korea sent ripples through global markets, causing the South Korean won to hit historical lows against the dollar and temporarily boosting U.S. Treasuries as a safe haven. This geopolitical maneuver added to investor jitters already heightened by uncertainties in France and the U.S. elections.

Despite the volatility, U.S. stocks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, propelled by market optimism over economic outlooks and data releases. Labor market indicators suggest a gradual cooling, which aligns with expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate policy adjustment in December.

Global political tensions, especially surrounding OPEC+ decisions and tariff threats, continue to weigh heavily on currencies and commodities. While European markets have fared better, ongoing political unrest in France magnifies investor concerns, highlighting the fragile balance in current economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)