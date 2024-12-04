UP: Security forces deployed in Hapur ahead of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's likely Sambhal visit

Security forces have been deployed at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza near Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday. Indirapuram Assistant Commissioner of Police, Swatantra Kumar Singh said he has been instructed to maintain good security.

"The order that I have been given is to maintain good security here. We will follow the commands given to us," Indirapuram ACP said. When asked if Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be stopped by police, he said, "We do not have any such command as of now."

Earlier today, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will surely visit the violence-hit Sambhal and meet the families of the victims, and will raise their voices in the Parliament. "Why is the Government stopping us? What are they trying to hide, what are they scared of? Being the Leader of Opposition, he has the right to see what is going on in the country. The incident that took place in Sambhal is highly condemnable. People have been killed. Who is responsible? If the LoP does not visit the site, how will he keep the issue in the Parliament? We want to see the situation in Sambhal but why is the Government stopping us? Isn't this a dictatorship? Rahul Gandhi will surely visit Sambhal and meet the families of the victims," Lallu told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress workers raised slogans in support of the Lok Sabha LoP and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as they are likely to visit violence-hit Sambhal today. Earlier on Tuesday, Avinash Pande, Congress General Secretary and In-Charge of Uttar Pradesh urged people to gather in large numbers on Wednesday to support Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to violence-hit Sambhal.

In a post on X, Pande stated, "A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of the victims of the Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will assemble at the Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and proceed to Sambhal." "I appeal to all of you to reach the Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and contribute to this struggle. Your support is essential in the fight for democracy and justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced that the administration is consistently urging Gandhi to postpone his visit. "The District Magistrate has imposed restrictions on the arrival of outsiders in Sambhal until December 10. This measure aims to maintain peace and prevent the currently stabilising situation from escalating again. While the situation is under control, tensions remain, and the presence of outsiders could provoke further disturbances. This decision was based on assessments by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police," Singh explained.

"We appeal to everyone to avoid visiting Sambhal temporarily, allowing us to fully restore normalcy. We trust responsible citizens will understand our concerns. The administration is in regular communication with the Leader of Opposition, requesting him to reconsider his plans," Singh added. The violence in Sambhal district erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. (ANI)

