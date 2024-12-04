Left Menu

Navy Day 2024: Celebrating the Heroics and Sacrifices of Operation Trident

Navy Day 2024 honors the Indian Navy's success in Operation Trident, 1971. Commemorating the daring missile strike on Karachi, Commodore Sudheer Parakala highlights sacrifices like Captain Mulla's. Prime Minister Modi praises the Navy's valiant contribution to national security and maritime heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:03 IST
Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As the nation observes Navy Day 2024, naval achievements during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War are at the forefront of celebrations. Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd) underscored the significance of Operation Trident, marking the Indian Navy's spectacular success with a strategic missile attack on Karachi, which inflicted damage for nearly a week.

In a solemn tribute at the Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad, Commodore Parakala remembered the 18 officers and 176 men lost aboard INS Khukri, torpedoed by a Pakistani submarine. He extolled Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla's ultimate sacrifice, who adhered to naval tradition by staying with his sinking ship, earning the Maha Vir Chakra for his valor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Navy Day, acknowledging the unwavering courage and commitment of naval personnel safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. He emphasized the importance of remembering the Indian Navy's role in ensuring safety and prosperity, while celebrating its rich maritime legacy.

