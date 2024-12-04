Left Menu

Rare Earthquake Jolts Stable Telangana Region

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake surprised the Mulugu district of Telangana, a region usually known for stable seismic activity. Experts emphasize that despite the low risk, continuous monitoring is essential to understand the unusual tremors in Hyderabad, which lies outside major seismic zones.

Updated: 04-12-2024 15:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu district, causing unexpected tremors in an area renowned for its seismic stability. Dr. Prakash Kumar, Director of CSIR-NGRI, remarked on the rarity of such an event in Hyderabad and stressed the importance of monitoring to uncover the scientific factors behind it.

During an interview with ANI, Dr. Kumar noted that while residents felt light tremors, Hyderabad is typically considered stable and not prone to earthquake activity. He highlighted that monitoring the scientific context of this event is vital as the region lacks a history of significant seismic occurrences.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 7:27 am with its epicenter in the Mulugu region, approximately 40 km deep. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damages. Telangana lies in Seismic Zone II, indicating a low-intensity risk, unlike Zone V, which experiences the highest seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

