Political Tensions Escalate as Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal Sparks Probe Demands

SAD leader Naresh Gujral has called for an NIA investigation following an attack on former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal at Amritsar’s Golden Temple. Allegations suggest the attack aimed to destabilize Punjab, with possible Khalistani links. Punjab Congress leaders demand accountability for security lapses and strict punishment for the attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:37 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SAD leader Naresh Gujral has raised alarm over a recent attack on former Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, categorizing it as an assault by extremists aimed at destabilizing moderate forces in Punjab. He urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to scrutinize the episode, alleging connections to Khalistani elements.

According to Gujral, foreign influences, potentially from Pakistan as well as groups based in Canada and America, could be involved. In the wake of the attack, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's administrative negligence and demanded strict actions, including the suspension of the Additional Commissioner of Police.

The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended immediately after firing shots at Badal while he was engaged in 'sewa' at the Golden Temple. Despite Chaura's actions, no injuries were reported. SAD officials and other political figures have called for a high-level investigation to uncover the motive behind this grave incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

