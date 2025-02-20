Left Menu

Punjab Congress to Introduce Fresh Faces in 2027 Elections

The Punjab Congress plans to introduce 60-70 new candidates for the 2027 assembly elections, aiming to rejuvenate its leadership. State chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring encouraged youth to seize this opportunity for change, while IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the Youth Congress's pivotal role in the party's future success.

In a significant political strategy, the Punjab Congress has announced plans to introduce at least 60-70 new candidates for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. This initiative, outlined by the party's state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, aims to rejuvenate the political leadership in Punjab with fresh faces committed to dynamic and inclusive governance.

Addressing members of the Punjab Youth Congress at the state executive meeting, Warring emphasized the importance of involving the youth in this transformative effort, underscoring the need for leaders who resonate with the aspirations of Punjab's people. 'This is a landmark step towards ensuring a democratic representation that aligns with the dynamic needs of the state,' he said.

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib further reinforced this commitment by urging youth volunteers to prepare for the 2027 polls, emphasizing their crucial role in the potential success of Congress in Punjab. Highlighting recent successes, he claimed voters are eager to restore Congress leadership, indicating a promising future for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

