Tragedy in Kollam: Woman Perishes in Vehicle Arson

In Kollam, a 44-year-old woman was killed when her husband allegedly set fire to a vehicle she was traveling in. The husband, 60-year-old Padmarajan, suspected an illicit affair between his wife, Anila, and a male colleague. The police have arrested Padmarajan, who confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Chemmamukku, Kollam, left a 44-year-old woman dead after her husband allegedly set her vehicle on fire, authorities disclosed. The event occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. The woman was traveling with a male companion, both of whom suffered significant injuries in the inferno.

The deceased, identified as Anila, a resident of Thazhuthala, succumbed to immediate burn injuries, while her 60-year-old husband, Padmarajan, surrendered to the police soon after the horrific event. According to preliminary investigations, Padmarajan reportedly intercepted Anila's car and doused it with petrol before igniting it.

Police sources indicate that familial discord fueled Padmarajan's actions. He believed his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship with her business partner, prompting the deadly arson. An official investigation is underway as Padmarajan remains in police custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

