Tragedy in Kollam: Woman Perishes in Vehicle Arson

A tragic incident in Chemmamukku, Kollam, left a 44-year-old woman dead after her husband allegedly set her vehicle on fire, authorities disclosed. The event occurred on Tuesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. The woman was traveling with a male companion, both of whom suffered significant injuries in the inferno.

The deceased, identified as Anila, a resident of Thazhuthala, succumbed to immediate burn injuries, while her 60-year-old husband, Padmarajan, surrendered to the police soon after the horrific event. According to preliminary investigations, Padmarajan reportedly intercepted Anila's car and doused it with petrol before igniting it.

Police sources indicate that familial discord fueled Padmarajan's actions. He believed his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship with her business partner, prompting the deadly arson. An official investigation is underway as Padmarajan remains in police custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)