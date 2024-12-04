Vice President Calls for Decorum Amid India-China Border Dispute Discussions

Expressing his concern over the conduct of opposition members, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar criticized their insistence on seeking clarifications about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on India-China border developments despite his ruling. Dhankar emphasized the importance of decorum, noting the negative impact on the institution's dignity.

He appealed to the members to adhere to rules and to collaborate constructively. Highlighting issues of national security, Dhankar urged them to reach a consensus outside the House to maintain exemplary conduct. Meanwhile, Jaishankar affirmed the significance of maintaining peace for fostering bilateral ties with China and outlined plans for discussions on de-escalation and enhanced border management.

Jaishankar further noted that the conclusion of the disengagement phase opens avenues for calibrated bilateral engagement, with a focus on national security. He mentioned a recent understanding reached with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to convene Special Representatives and Foreign Secretary level mechanisms soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)