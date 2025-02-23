BJP Demands Justice for Kannada Amidst Border Disputes
The BJP in Karnataka, led by state chief B Y Vijayendra, condemned recent events as an 'unpardonable act' where Kannada and the state were allegedly insulted. Vijayendra urged actions against those profiting from the state but disrespecting it, especially following an incident involving a KSRTC bus crew in Belagavi.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of ongoing border tensions, Karnataka's BJP has vigorously condemned what it terms the 'unpardonable act' of insulting Kannada and the state itself. This statement follows allegations made against pro-Kannada organizations.
BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra vocally criticized individuals who benefit from Karnataka but disrespect the state and its language. Highlighting a particular incident in Belagavi involving a KSRTC bus crew, Vijayendra condemned the aggression faced by them for not speaking Marathi.
Vijayendra called on the state government to take decisive action to prevent any mischief or conspiracies aimed at undermining the pride and dignity of Kannada and its people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Karnataka
- Border Dispute
- Kannada
- Vijayendra
- Pro-Kannada
- Insult
- KSRTC
- Bus Driver
- Belagavi
ALSO READ
SP MLA Nahid Hasan Convicted for Insulting Remarks
Italian PM Accuses Russia of Insulting Nation Amid Historical Comparisons
Supreme Court Sweeps Clean: Workplace Admonitions Not Criminal Insults
Modi govt has failed to stop insult of Indians deported from USA: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PM failed to oppose US tariffs on India, which is insult of country, Indians: Kharge.