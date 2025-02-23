BJP Demands Justice for Kannada Amidst Border Disputes

In the midst of ongoing border tensions, Karnataka's BJP has vigorously condemned what it terms the 'unpardonable act' of insulting Kannada and the state itself. This statement follows allegations made against pro-Kannada organizations.

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra vocally criticized individuals who benefit from Karnataka but disrespect the state and its language. Highlighting a particular incident in Belagavi involving a KSRTC bus crew, Vijayendra condemned the aggression faced by them for not speaking Marathi.

Vijayendra called on the state government to take decisive action to prevent any mischief or conspiracies aimed at undermining the pride and dignity of Kannada and its people.

