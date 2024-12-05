Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Kishtwar: Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

A vehicle carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near Dangduru Dam in Kishtwar, leaving at least 10 injured. Authorities fear possible casualties as more information is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:48 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident late last night, a passenger-laden vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near the Dangduru Dam site in Kishtwar district, resulting in injuries to at least 10 people.

Local authorities have expressed concerns about the possibility of casualties, given the severity of the accident.

As the situation unfolds, further details are eagerly awaited by both officials and the concerned community. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

