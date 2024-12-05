Rome's Rental Revolution: Short-Term Swaps in the Eternal City

Apartment hunters in Rome face mounting challenges as long-term rentals vanish, with landlords pivoting to short-term leases for the 2025 Holy Year. With 32 million tourists expected, rental conversions have doubled, causing significant market strain.

Monthly rents have surged by a third, forcing many Romans to relocate. Agents report an unprecedented demand-and-price dynamic. The Catholic Jubilee, occurring once every 25 years, attracts pilgrims who can earn indulgences, feeding the rental switch.

Authorities struggle with regulatory enforcement. Rome's policing efforts reveal numerous short-term violations, prompting new national guidelines for property registration. Despite the rental turbulence, the allure of Rome's rich cultural history persists among locals.

