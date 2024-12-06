Ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Aims to Transform Water Scarcity in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauds the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a transformative initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to alleviate the state's severe water scarcity. The ERCP plans to install 160,000 borewells, benefiting 13 districts and improving water security in Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, has hailed the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a pivotal development aimed at resolving the state's severe water shortages. Speaking to ANI, Sharma lauded the scheme, initiated under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its potential to radically alleviate Rajasthan's water issues through the installation of 160,000 borewells.
The project has already commenced in Saroi and Jodhpur, marking significant progress towards a developed Rajasthan and India. With the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit occurring in mid-December, and Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit, the state is poised for considerable advancement.
ERCP will channel surplus river water to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of 13 districts, including Kota and Jaipur. This initiative is particularly vital for Rajasthan, given its chronic water scarcity. The project, announced by BJP in 2017-18, strategically interlinks rivers across Rajasthan, providing a crucial lifeline to the arid region.
